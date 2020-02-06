(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), gio 06 febbraio 2020

LAMUT, Ifugao, Feb. 6 (PIA) – – The 50 police officers who just finished the 35-day Criminal Investigation Course (CIC) are urged to serve equally and deliver justice that every citizen is longing for.

“When you assume your role as investigators, I hope that you will accomplish what is assigned to you. Be careful and don’t take side, always observe partiality to deliver what is just to the people,” said Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Ivan Buyuccan who was the guest speaker during the closing ceremony.



Buyuccan underscored the importance of honesty in performing one’s duty. “Don’t alter and never plant evidence against people. This will not only cost your profession and life but also your family because we know how hard to be accused wrongly,” he stressed.

He further advised the police officers to intensify their passion as investigators for the benefit of every one as stipulated in the motto of the Philippine National Police, “To Serve and Protect.”



“I hope that the Prosecutor’s Office and all of you will be partners in making a change to the system. We will work hand in hand in serving and bringing justice to the people through equal and fair delivery of services regardless of who they are,” Buyuccan stressed.



Corporal Ryka Dumangeng topped the training course with Corporal Leticia Batang and Patrolman Sarah Ballatong as the top two and three respectively.

The Ifugao Provincial Police Office conferred the Leadership Awards to Staff Sergeant Amos Flint Pumihic as class president and Master Sergeant Rene Tangkoy as class marcher .(JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)



Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033882