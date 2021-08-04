(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.

This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/04/2021 12:50 PM EDT

As part of her ongoing journey to document all of America with her camera, contemporary photographer Carol M. Highsmith visited Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and New Mexico in the last year. Her colorful images from these states are now included in the Prints and Photographs Online Catalog for your virtual travel enjoyment! Digital Library […]

🔊 Listen to this