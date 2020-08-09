domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
NEWLY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN UPSC, PROF (DR.) PRADEEP JOSHI MAKING A COURTESY CALL ON UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGH

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 09 agosto 2020

Newly appointed Chairman UPSC, Prof (Dr.) Pradeep Joshi making a courtesy call on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

09 AUG 2020 8:25PM by PIB Delhi

Newly appointed Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Prof (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Joshi today made a courtesy call on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.

This was Joshi’s first meeting with the Minister after he assumed office as head of the prestigious Commission on Friday.

Pertinent to mention that Prof Joshi is a noted academician with an exchequered career, during which he held a number of important assignments including Director, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Chairman Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and Chairman Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. An eminent academician and researcher, he has more than 28 years of teaching experience in various Universities and national institutes, after he obtained his Ph.D. Degree in Commerce in 1981 from  Kanpur University.

Wishing him a successful and productive tenure as Chairman  of UPSC, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed the confidence that Prof Joshi’s academic background and scholarly bent of mind will serve as a healthy influence on the working of the Commission.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1644640

