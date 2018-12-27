Newest Americans Wow Fans at Stadium Naturalization

(agenparl) – washington gio 27 dicembre 2018

With the help of a federal judge and a football stadium of cheering spectators, 65 immigrants from 38 nations became United States citizens, as the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted a naturalization ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 16. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, of the Middle District of Florida, administered the oath of citizenship, to the delight of 67,000 fans and the new American citizens. The ceremony occurred at halftime of a National Football League game between the Jaguars and the Washington Redskins.

