mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
NEW ZEALAND: DAIRY AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

NEW ZEALAND: DAIRY AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 13 maggio 2020

Drought conditions in the North Island are impacting milk supply in New Zealand, with milk production now forecast in 2020 at 21.7 million metric tons (MMT), down a little under 1 percent from 2019. So far COVID-19 has not impacted milk supply but is likely to disrupt export supply chains during the year. Total combined 2020 exports for whole milk powder, cheese, skim milk powder, and butter/AMF are now forecast at 2.68 MMT, a 2.7 percent reduction on the 2.75 MMT recorded in 2019.

New Zealand: Dairy and Products Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/new-zealand-dairy-and-products-semi-annual-4

