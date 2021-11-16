(AGENPARL) – mar 16 novembre 2021 New York Fed to Launch New York Innovation Center on November 29

NEW YORK—On Monday, November 29, the New York Fed will launch the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), a strategic partnership with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub.

– The Honorable Jerome H. Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

– Agustín Carstens, General Manager, BIS

– John C. Williams, President and CEO, New York Fed

– Benoit Coeure, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub

– Per von Zelowitz, Director of the New York Innovation Center

– Naureen Hassan, First Vice President, New York Fed

– Raj Seshadri, President of Data and Services, Mastercard

– Amy Nauiokas, Founder and CEO, Anthemis

The NYIC will be housed at the New York Fed and will collaborate with the Federal Reserve System, the BIS Innovation Hub Centers, and public and private sector experts to explore the development of public goods that enhance the functioning of the global financial system.

Virtual Event: Introducing the New York Innovation Center

Date: November 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Location: Webex

Contact

Brian Manning

(212) 720-6143

