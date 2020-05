NEW YORK FED RELEASES APPLICATION MATERIALS FOR THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY FACILITY

(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York today released a sample application [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/mlf/mlf-sample-application ] and form documents and certifications [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/mlf/mlf-form-docs-certs ] with detailed information for potential issuers who wish to sell eligible notes to the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF).

Municipal Liquidity Facility Application Materials [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/municipal-liquidity-facility/municipal-liquidity-facility-application ]

