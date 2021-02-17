mercoledì, Febbraio 17, 2021

NEW YORK FED ISSUES FAQS FOR THE TALF CASH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES PREQUALIFICATION PROCESS

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has issued FAQs for the TALF Cash Investment Management Services Prequalification [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/13-3-facility/talf-cash-investment-management-services-prequalification-faq ] process.
