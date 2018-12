(agenparl) – ginevra (svizzera) mar 18 dicembre 2018 Nasrollah Bariga of Marawi had been fishing in Lake Lanao for a living since he was 15.Last year, conflict broke out in his beloved city, forcing him to flee with his wife and young children.He worked as a mason while displaced, but didn’t earn enough. Today he is back to fishing—thanks to financial aid from the Red Cross that allowed him to buy a motorboat and fishing equipment.