NEW YARRABILBA COMMUNITY HUB TO CONNECT MORE WORKERS WITH JOBS POST COVID

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 04 agosto 2020

Construction will start next year on a new community hub for Yarrabilba, creating much-needed local jobs during the COVID recovery and delivering a new facility where residents can come together.

The hub will be developed between Yarrabilba State Secondary College and the soon-to-be-open San Damiano College and is the result of an infrastructure partnership between the Queensland Government, Logan City Council, Brisbane Catholic Education and Lendlease.

Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said new infrastructure will play a key role in Queensland’s COVID economic fightback.

“As we battle harsh global economic conditions investing in projects like this becomes vital, from an employment standpoint and for keeping communities connected,” Mr Dick said.

“Supporting building and construction jobs is at the core of the Unite and Recover economic strategy our government is currently delivering, benefitting workers and their families in the short-term and generating significant community benefits in the long-term.

“Yarrabilba is part of one of the largest development corridors in our state and we want to ensure the suburb has the infrastructure required to meet its growth demands.

“We’re building the facilities and creating the jobs Queenslanders need to overcome the effects of this pandemic.”

Member for Logan Linus Power said more than 20 local construction jobs will be created through the project, with the first dirt expected to turn in early 2021.

“This is yet another example of the Palaszczuk Government boosting the future of our region,” Mr Power said.

“Every one of those jobs created will help a local family, and those same families stand to benefit from this community hub once it’s built for Yarrabilba.”

Minister for Communities and Minister for Disability Services and Seniors Coralee O’Rourke said the centre would deliver on the government’s commitment to provide a community facility for the growing Yarrabilba area.

“This hub will become part of an extensive statewide network of neighbourhood centres that provide Queensland residents with access to a range of financial, employment and social services,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“It will also play host to public events and activities, creating those positive social connections that are so important, especially in emerging communities.”

Logan City Council Mayor Darren Power said the community hub would offer an important place for the community to foster connections and gain easy access to valuable support services.

“Logan City Council is proud to lead delivery of this community infrastructure in collaboration with our project partners,” Mr Power said.

“This partnership is a new approach for council and one that will provide valuable learnings as a model for developing future community infrastructure projects.”

The community can have their say on the design of the hub and the services to be provided, with submissions open for the next four weeks: haveyoursaylogan.com.au/yarrabilba-community-hub

There will also be an opportunity to help choose a name for the hub closer to its expected opening in early 2022.

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/8/4/new-yarrabilba-community-hub-to-connect-more-workers-with-jobs-post-covid