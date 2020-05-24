lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
NEW WORK HOPES TO HELP ADDRESS THE ‘SHOCKING TALE OF NEGLECT’ IN AUSTRALIA’S AGED CARE SECTOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, dom 24 maggio 2020 A $1.3 million Federal Government fellowship announced in the past week will go a long way towards understanding and addressing the ‘shocking tale of neglect’ in Australia’s aged care sector. Associate Professor Maria Inacio , from the University of South Australia and South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), will use the NHMRC Investigator Grant to investigate a better…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/new-work-hopes-to-help-address-the-shocking-tale-of-neglect-in-australias-aged-care-sector/

NEW WORK HOPES TO HELP ADDRESS THE 'SHOCKING TALE OF NEGLECT' IN AUSTRALIA'S AGED CARE SECTOR

