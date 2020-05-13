mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 13, 2020

COVID-19: CAN NURSING THRIVE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS? WHAT YOUNG…

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA: COVID-19 A THREAT TO DEVELOPMENT

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 12 MAY 2020

IL CARDINALE AYUSO: IL MONDO NON TORNI A QUELLO CHE ERA PRIMA…

DISCUSSIONE MOZIONI IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1654 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1666 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1468 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

NEW WEBSITE PROVIDES SEAFORD-AREA RESIDENTS INFORMATION ON PROPOSED FLOOD RISK MAPPING REVISIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), mer 13 maggio 2020

New website provides Seaford-area residents information on proposed flood risk mapping revisions – State of Delaware News

<!– –>





Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. More Info





Seaford-area residents are asked to review and comment on proposed floodplain mapping changes in the Clear Brook watershed by visiting a new website managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The proposed floodplain map changes for Clear Brook are being made because a recent evaluation found the Hearns Pond area floodplain is receding and areas downstream are slightly expanding.

The new wesbsite includes a helpful video that provides important information for residents about how the proposed changes may affect their properties and flood insurance rates. Visitors to the website can also record their comments on the proposed revisions. Any comments must be received by May 31.

“DNREC and its consultant performed updated watershed modeling, which included recent improvements to the Hearns Pond Dam to produce more detailed and accurate flood risk assessments and maps for the Clear Brook watershed,” said Michael Powell, administrator for the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship. “This improved study and map will ultimately be adopted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to produce updated federal floodplain maps for the watershed.”

DNREC partners with FEMA to improve the accuracy of flood risk maps statewide. Delaware’s current flood risk maps are used by FEMA to set flood insurance rates and enforce local floodplain codes. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program makes flood insurance available to property owners. Mortgage lenders require borrowers whose properties are located in a designated flood hazard area to buy flood insurance as a condition of receiving a federally-backed mortgage loan.

Standard homeowners insurance does not cover damage caused by flooding, but all property owners and renters can buy flood insurance. Homeowners interested in how the proposed changes could impact the cost of their flood insurance premium should contact their insurance agent.

For information on flood risk maps, contact Gina Tonn or Michael Powell, with the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, at 302-739-9921. The Division has also posted more information about the flood mitigation program on the Department’s website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, <a

###

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , , , , ,

<!–

–>

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.

<!– –>

Seaford-area residents are asked to review and comment on proposed floodplain mapping changes in the Clear Brook watershed by visiting a new website managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The proposed floodplain map changes for Clear Brook are being made because a recent evaluation found the Hearns Pond area floodplain is receding and areas downstream are slightly expanding.

The new wesbsite includes a helpful video that provides important information for residents about how the proposed changes may affect their properties and flood insurance rates. Visitors to the website can also record their comments on the proposed revisions. Any comments must be received by May 31.

“DNREC and its consultant performed updated watershed modeling, which included recent improvements to the Hearns Pond Dam to produce more detailed and accurate flood risk assessments and maps for the Clear Brook watershed,” said Michael Powell, administrator for the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship. “This improved study and map will ultimately be adopted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to produce updated federal floodplain maps for the watershed.”

DNREC partners with FEMA to improve the accuracy of flood risk maps statewide. Delaware’s current flood risk maps are used by FEMA to set flood insurance rates and enforce local floodplain codes. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program makes flood insurance available to property owners. Mortgage lenders require borrowers whose properties are located in a designated flood hazard area to buy flood insurance as a condition of receiving a federally-backed mortgage loan.

Standard homeowners insurance does not cover damage caused by flooding, but all property owners and renters can buy flood insurance. Homeowners interested in how the proposed changes could impact the cost of their flood insurance premium should contact their insurance agent.

For information on flood risk maps, contact Gina Tonn or Michael Powell, with the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, at 302-739-9921. The Division has also posted more information about the flood mitigation program on the Department’s website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, <a

###

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , , , , ,

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.





Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/05/12/new-website-provides-seaford-area-residents-information-on-proposed-flood-risk-mapping-revisions/

Post collegati

FRESH, LOCAL, DEPENDABLE: NURTURING UP FOOD SYSTEMS

Redazione

NEW WEBSITE PROVIDES SEAFORD-AREA RESIDENTS INFORMATION ON PROPOSED FLOOD RISK MAPPING REVISIONS

Redazione

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED WHILE ONTARIO GRADUALLY REOPENS THE ECONOMY

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: FOUR NEW CABINET OFFICE NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS APPOINTED

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BIBEAU ON TEMPORARY FOREIGN WORKERS

Redazione

MIEKA SMART:&NBSP;PROMOTING EXPOSURE TO GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More