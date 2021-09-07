(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 The American Folklife Center presents Bennett Konesni. Konesni is a singer, farmer, musician and administrator, based where he grew up in midcoast Maine. His concert will include work songs from Maine, including some from the American Folklife Center’s Maine collections.

The American Folklife Center presents Brother Arnold Hadd, Kevin Siegfried, and Radiance. This concert will focus on the transmission, history, and meaning of Shaker songs, and Brother Arnold’s work with American composer Kevin Siegfried.

As part of the American Folklife Center’s Homegrown Foodways in West Virginia film series and panel discussion program, the film, “Fermentation with Marlyn McClendon.” In the film, Marlyn and her mother, Yong, prepare traditional kimchi and a variety of other Korean dishes for a meal shared with friends and neighbors.

