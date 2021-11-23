(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 Watch these videos just added to the Library of Congress website.

Drawing on recordings, reviews, photographs, sheet music and materials in the Library’s ASCAP Foundation Collection, this lecture argues that the 1940 ASCAP concert sheds new light on the issues of mass culture and radio, protest, race and gender at this reaffirmation of the American popular music canon in the final years before involvement in World War II.

“Mapping Ourselves: Exploring the 2020 Census” is a part of the international GIS Day events that take place at research institutions and universities around the globe. The Library of Congress has hosted GIS Day events for more than a decade. The programs always revolve around a specific current policy issue in which GIS is playing an important role. Last year the event centered on the Mapping of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year we will look at the science of the use of the 2020 Census.

Listen to members of Congress read from their favorite books for young people in “Read Around the States.” Each video includes an interview with the author, in association with an affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois reads from “Iggy Peck, Architect” by Andrea Beaty.

Grammy Award-winning, Zuill Bailey and pianist Bryan Wallick come to the Library for a virtual cello recital. The program includes music of Mendelssohn, Debussy, Lukas Foss and Rachmaninoff.

In this segment of From the Vaults, Amanda Zimmerman addresses some curious manuscripts in the Harry Houdini Collection in the Rare Book and Special Collections Division. The Houndini collection contains many strange and intriguing materials, making up what Houdini himself referred to as one of the largest libraries in the world on psychic phenomena, Spiritualism, magic, witchcraft, demonology, evil spirits, etc., some of the material going back as far as 1489.

In this segment of From the Vaults, we continue to explore treasures from the Aramont Library. Constellations is series of 23 gouache paintings completed by Joan Miró between the turbulent years of 1939 and 1941. When the war was over, the Constellations series was exhibited by Miró’s dealer Pierre Matisse (son of Henri Matisse) in New York.

In this segment of From the Vaults, we continue to explore treasures from the Aramont Library. Constellations is series of 23 gouache paintings completed by Joan Miró between the turbulent years of 1939 and 1941. When the war was over, the Constellations series was exhibited by Miró’s dealer Pierre Matisse (son of Henri Matisse) in New York.

In this segment of From the Vaults, we discuss The International Mark Twain Society. The Society was founded in 1930 by Cyril Clemens as a social and literary discussion group, and later sent its book collection to the Library of Congress to form a Society collection in the Rare Book & Special Collections Division. The collection encompasses books published between the late 19th century and the late 1950s, and includes works in Irish, French, Finnish, Spanish, Swedish, Italian, German, and Czech.

🔊 Listen to this