Watch these videos just added to the Library of Congress website.

The ARC Ensemble musicians (Artists of the Royal Conservatory of Music, Canada) are considered among Canada’s leading cultural ambassadors. Its 20-year history of excellent concerts and superbly-produced recordings documents the ensemble’s focus on the research and rediscovery of music suppressed and marginalized under the 20th century’s repressive regimes.

The Colburn School’s Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices encourages the performance and awareness of music by composers suppressed during the years of the Nazi regime in Europe. Artistic Director James Conlon conducts the school’s orchestra in a significant work by the Austrian composer Franz Schreker, known in the early 20th century primarily for his operas.

Mega songwriter Desmond Child (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Dude Looks Like a Lady”) tells the Library about writing one of his biggest hits, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” in the late 1990s, when record executives were afraid Americans wouldn’t know what “la vida loca” meant. The song was inducted into the 2022 class of the National Recording Registry.

This event is part of the 12th annual Jonah S. Eskin Memorial Program, a feature supported by the Jonah S. Eskin Memorial Fund of the Library of Congress. The fund was established to honor the late son of Marcia and Barnet Eskin.

Join the Kluge Center for a discussion with Gene Zubovich who explains the important role of liberal Protestants in the battles over poverty, segregation, and U.S. foreign relations in a global context.

Reporter, “Down Beat” columnist, author of “The Golden Age of Jazz” (1979), and photographer William P. Gottlieb (1917-2006) pioneered jazz iconography and shaped the American public’s view of jazz. With access to Black jazz musicians in their work environments of nightclubs and concert halls and, in some cases, the private realms of these musicians’ homes, Gottlieb documented New York’s jazz scene during a ten-year period from 1938 to 1948. His photographs of jazz pianist-composer Mary Lou Williams (1910-1981) are exemplars of jazz iconography and serve as a case study of how Gottlieb depicted jazz musicians to the mainstream White public through his camera lens. Analysis of these photographs provide insight into the intersections of race, gender, and the politics of Jim Crow (racial segregation) with jazz.

Watch a conversation with South African novelist and playwright Damon Galgut in celebration of Africa Month. Galgut won the 2021 Booker Prize for his ninth novel “The Promise,” a fictional account of a white South African family living on a farm outside Pretoria during the waning days of apartheid. Using humor to broach difficult subjects, the novel was praised by the Booker Prize judges for offering an “unambiguous commentary on the history of South Africa and of humanity itself.”

