NEW VIDEOS FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, JUNE 19

Race in America, New Music & Winston Churchill

*Race in America: Jason Reynolds & Jacqueline Woodson [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9222?loclr=eanw ]**

*To commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden chats with current National Ambassador for Young Peoples Literature Jason Reynolds and former National Ambassador Jacqueline Woodson about ways to hear and support kids during a period of nationwide protest against injustice.

*The Boccaccio Project: New Music in Response to COVID [ https://www.loc.gov/search/?fa=partof:the+boccaccio+project&loclr=eanw ]*

The Library of Congress has premiered a series of 10 commissions of new music from composers across America in The Boccaccio Project, inspired by a similar literary effort in the mid-14th century by Giovanni Boccaccio. Listen to the first five concerts in the series:

* Sequestered Thoughts: Damien Sneed & Jeremy Jordan [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9217?loclr=eanw ]

* shadow of a difference / falling: Richard Drehoff Jr. & Andrew Nogal [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9218?loclr=eanw ]

* Intuit (a way to stay in this world): Miya Masaoka & Kathryn Bates [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9219?loclr=eanw ]

* Bridges: Cliff Eidelman & Jenny Lin [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9220?loclr=eanw ]

* Hello World: Erin Rogers & Erin Lesser [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9223?loclr=eanw ]

*Jason Reynolds: Take an Imaginary Road Trip [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9216?loclr=eanw ]

*Jason Reynolds, seventh National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, challenges kids to describe the best and worst parts of an imaginary road trip with a person they admire in the 19th installment of the “Write. Right. Rite.” video series.

*Winston Churchill: The Right Words at the Right Time [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9221?loclr=eanw ]*

As part of our National Book Festival Presents series for June, “Connecting the World With Words,” Erik Larson discusses his latest book, “The Splendid and the Vile,” which tells the story of Winston Churchill during the London Blitz of World War II.

