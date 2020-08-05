NEW VIDEOS FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, AUGUST 5

(AGENPARL) – mer 05 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to New Videos from the Library of Congress.

*Music, Magnets & Veteran Entrepreneurs [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/event-videos/?loclr=eanw ]*

*Homegrown from Home: Jay Ungar & Molly Mason [ https://loc.gov/item/webcast-9315?loclr=eanw ]*

American roots music duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, best known for their work on the soundtrack of Ken Burns’s PBS documentary series, “The Civil War,” including the original composition “Ashokan Farewell,” which became the musical centerpiece of the Grammy-winning soundtrack, perform in concert.

* Conversation with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9316?loclr=eanw ]

*Gil Kalish and Ian Rosenbaum of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center talk about their work with composer George Crumb before the performance of a new co-commissioned percussion quintet supported by the Irving and Verna Fine Fund.

*Write. Right. Rite. With Jason Reynolds [ https://loc.gov/item/webcast-9314?loclr=eanw ]

*Jason Reynolds, seventh National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, challenges kids to create a refrigerator magnet that encapsulates the best moment of their lives in the 26th installment of the “Write. Right. Rite.” video series.

* Veteran Entrepreneurship and Post Traumatic Stress [ https://loc.gov/item/webcast-9318?loclr=eanw ]

*Every veteran has stories to tell, but those stories don’t end when they leave the military, nor do they leave all of their wounds and traumas behind. In this panel, veteran entrepreneurs tell their stories of starting a business, and veteran advocates will speak on how they have helped vets achieve their goals of self-employment.

