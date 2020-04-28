NEW VIDEOS FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, APRIL 28

(AGENPARL) – mar 28 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to New Videos from the Library of Congress.

Historical Pandemics, Dav Pilkey & Jason Reynolds

*No One Was Immune: Mapping the Great Pandemics from Columbus to COVID-19 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9149?loclr=eanw ]**

*The Library’s John Hessler and Marie Arana discuss the sweep of history from the 1500s smallpox pandemic that decimated the indigenous population of the Americas to the meticulous work that is being done now to map COVID-19.

*New Dav Pilkey Videos [ https://www.loc.gov/search/?fa=partof:dav+pilkey+at+home&loclr=eanw ]*

Take a break and watch author and illustrator Dav Pilkey in his ongoing video series for the Library, “Dav Pilkey at Home,” where he draws and reads from his book series.

* How to Draw the Fair Fairy [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9151?loclr=eanw ]

* How to Draw Supa Mecha Philly [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9150?loclr=eanw ]

*Art in Action Exhibition: Herb Block Foundations’ Marcela Brane & Sarah Alex [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9154?loclr=eanw ]*

Marcela Brane and Sarah Alex, dedicated assistants to cartoonist Herbert Block late in his career, visited the Library’s Graphic Arts Galleries where they vividly recalled what it was like to work for him.

* Conversation with Andreas Staier [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9153?loclr=eanw ]*

Austrian keyboardist Andreas Staier talks with the Library’s David Plylar about Staier’s upcoming concert’s theme of melancholy, and the historical and musical relations between the pieces to be performed.

* Respond to Piece of Art [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-9152?loclr=eanw ]*

Jason Reynolds, seventh National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, challenges kids to write about a piece of art in the fifth installment of the “Write. Right. Rite.” video series.

