(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 23 maggio 2020 (Penn State) An improved urine-testing system for people suffering from kidney stones inspired by nature and proposed by researchers from Penn State and Stanford University may enable patients to receive results within 30 minutes instead of the current turnaround time of a week or more.

