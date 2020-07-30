giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01801 SULLA CONCESSIONE DELLA CROCE COMMEMORATIVA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01600 SULLA REALIZZAZIONE DI UNA SCUOLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI SULLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL COMMISSARIO STRAORDINARIO PER LA PROGETTAZIONE, L’AFFIDAMENTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DELLA COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA VICEPRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO NAZIONALE DELL’ORDINE DEGLI…

Agenparl

NEW UP STOP COVID DEATHS WEBINAR TO FOCUS ON THE DOCTOR AS COVID-19 PATIENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), gio 30 luglio 2020

By now it is common knowledge that among the very first COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines were doctors. Estimates from April 2020 indicate that 22 doctors had already died from the disease.

Last March 15, a 69-year old male with a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and obstructive sleep apnea made his way to the emergency room. He was experiencing fever and myalgia and expressed concerns about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a conference held earlier that month in Clark City.

Nasal and throat swabs were taken for SARS-Cov-2 (what we commonly now know as COVID-19), in addition to a CBC and a chest X-ray, both of which came out normal. The bad news came the next day–our patient’s swab tests tested positive and he was immediately admitted. The patient noticed himself feeling out of breath, a condition known as ‘exertional dsypnea’, and his symptoms worsened to the point where the medical staff had to reach a decision whether or not to intubate him and supply oxygen through a mechanical ventilator.

This snippet might fit the profile and experience of a typical at-risk patient for COVID-19, except that the patient in question was renowned cardiologist Dr. Rody Sy. In this case, Dr. Sy was a patient that understood his dire situation and the pivotal decisions made on his behalf that could spell the difference between life and death.

The experiences and tragedies that befell the country’s medical professionals have provided the silver lining of being very instructive to those in the medical community like Dr. Sy, who can make interventions to prevent them. Why were doctors getting infected? Why were they not getting better? And what strategies would work best to aid one’s survival from a severe COVID-19 infection?

In this episode of Virtual Grand Rounds of the University of the Philippines-Philippine Health Insurance Corporation Webinar Series on STOP COVID DEATHS, titled ‘The Doctor as Patient: The Journey of Dr. Rody Sy’.we will join him in taking a closer look at the therapeutic and diagnostic dilemmas during the early stages of COVID-19 in the Philippines, what we have learned since then, and how we can better understand the perspective of the patient, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

The very first UP-PhilHealth “STOP COVID DEATHS: VIRTUAL GRAND ROUNDS” will be held on July 31, 2020 (Friday) 12nn. Register here: bit.ly/StopCOVIDDeathsWebinar15.

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/new-up-stop-covid-deaths-webinar-to-focus-on-the-doctor-as-covid-19-patient/

Post collegati

SPIRO 1,3-INDANDIONES: INTRAMOLECULAR PHOTOCHEMICAL REACTIONS OF CARBONYL GROUPS WITH CARBON-CARBON DOUBLE BONDS

Redazione

NEW UP STOP COVID DEATHS WEBINAR TO FOCUS ON THE DOCTOR AS COVID-19 PATIENT

Redazione

BIERABSATZ IM 1. HALBJAHR 2020 UM 6,6 % NIEDRIGER ALS IM VORJAHR

Redazione

ENDE 2019 RUND 40 400 PROSTITUIERTE BEI BEHöRDEN ANGEMELDET

Redazione

[RELEASE] STARTING TWO INITIATIVES FOR NEW BUSINESS CREATION IN THE LIFESTYLE AND HEALTHCARE FIELDS

Redazione

FORM: CHINA: AFFIDAVIT OF MARITAL STATUS FORM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More