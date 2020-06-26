NEW TRACKS PUMP FUN INTO SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Published: 26 June 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Skaters, scooter and BMX riders will be able to put their skills to the test with a new bitumen pump track opening in Redlynch’s Gamburra Park just in time for the school holidays.

The bitumen pump track is one of four in Cairns with another also completed this week in Engineer’s Park, Whitfield.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning expected the two new tracks to be heavily used during the school holidays.

“We know that kids in Cairns love being outdoors and it is fantastic that these new facilities have opened just in time for the mid-year break,” Cr Manning said.

“Council continues to roll out improved infrastructure across the region, making sure all residents have access to facilities that encourage a healthy, active community.

“This track is an important piece of infrastructure for this area and a wonderful addition to Gamburra Park.”

Division 6 Councillor Kristy Vallely said there was a growing need for outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Cairns, but especially in areas with young families such as Redlynch.

“The Gamburra Park track really is a standout, it has been created by local business World Trail to be multi-use and combines both the bitumen and dirt tracks,” Cr Vallely said.

“Initially the upgrade was actually suggested by the young people in the area. They loved the pump tracks we had upgraded in some of the southern parks and it is great Council could work with them to deliver this track a bit closer to home.

“The Gamburra Track is the longest bitumen track in Cairns and caters for all levels of riders, scooters and skaters. I know that this track will be heavily used, especially over the next two weeks – bike and scooter enthusiasts have been keeping a keen eye on its development and they’ll be eager to try out their skills now the fences have come down.”

The Engineers Park pump track has also opened for use. The smaller track is ideal for younger riders with scooters and is conveniently located across from Whitfield State School.

Council also has pump tracks located in Fuller Park, Edmonton and the Moody Creek Detention Basin, Kanimbla.