venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Agenparl

NEW TOOL TO DISSECT THE “UNDRUGGABLE”

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 11 marzo 2021 (Harvard University) Researchers from Harvard University have developed a new tool to study “undruggable” proteins through the sugars they depend on. Almost 85 percent of proteins, including those associated with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, inflammation, and certain cancers, are beyond the reach of current drugs. Now, with a new pencil/eraser tool, researchers can start to study how sugar molecules affect these proteins, insights that could lead to new treatments for the “undruggable.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/hu-ntt031121.php

