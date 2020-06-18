giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
NEW TEMPORARY TRAINING PROGRAM TO SUPPORT SASKATCHEWAN EMPLOYERS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Released on June 18, 2020

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a new temporary training program to help businesses train employees to enhance safety protocols and adjust business models as they re-open.

The Re-Open Saskatchewan Training Subsidy (RSTS) program will reimburse eligible private-sector employers 100 per cent of employee training costs up to a maximum of $10,000 per business to mitigate against additional financial impacts from training required to support their safe re-opening.

“This program is another tool to support Saskatchewan businesses through this challenging period by fully funding the costs of the short-term training necessary to re-open and adapt to the post-COVID environment,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.  “Through this program and other initiatives, we remain committed to working with businesses during this period of economic recovery throughout the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.”

The $2 million RSTS program will support short-term training of employees, focusing on areas such as health and safety requirements and the adoption of innovative practices to help the business adapt to social distancing requirements.  The RSTS program is being launched as a temporary emergency response for eligible employers who are currently on the Government of Saskatchewan’s list of critical public services and allowable businesses during the emergency period or set to resume business operations in a confirmed phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

The application deadline for RSTS is July 31, 2020.

For more information, employers can visit www.saskatchewan.ca/training-subsidy, call 306-964-1005 for Saskatoon and area or 306-787-4677 for Regina and area, or email

Ashley Schoff
Immigration and Career Training
Regina
Phone: 306-787-5582
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/june/18/temporary-training-program

