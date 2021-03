(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 marzo 2021 (Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology) Researchers at the Beckman Institute have developed a new variation of an infrared microscope with analytical capabilities, rendering it effective for probing the chemical conformations of biomolecules. Their work was published in Analytical Chemistry and featured on the cover.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/bifa-ntb030821.php