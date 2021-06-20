(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 20 giugno 2021 (American Society for Microbiology) Researchers from the Miami University in Ohio have optimized a new technique that will allow scientists to evaluate how potential inhibitors work on antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This technique, called native state mass spectrometry, provides a quick way for scientists to identify the best candidates for effective clinical drugs, particularly in cases where bacteria can no longer be treated with antibiotics alone.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/asfm-nta061721.php