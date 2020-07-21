martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
NEW TEAM TAKES BRADFORD CRIMINALS TO TASK

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 21 luglio 2020

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

A new team dedicated to the investigation of residential burglaries and robberies in Bradford District has made a significant impact in its first six months.

Formed in February of this year the Bradford District Crime Team is led by Detective Inspector Damian Roebuck and comprises 27 Detective Constables who work under three Detective Sergeants, leading enquiries into these serious acquisitive crimes. 

In its first six months the team have made 127 arrests and have charged and remanded 30 offenders into custody, preventing them from committing further crimes.

A total of 289 fewer burglaries were recorded between 1 April and 30 June, when compared with the same period for last year and the team is determined to drive those reductions down even further and make the district a safer place.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said:

“This team is committed to tackling those who cause the most harm to our communities through acquisitive criminal activity, and I am delighted to see their hard work is having a significant impact.

“The people of Bradford District can be reassured we will relentlessly pursue these individuals and work with partners and other agencies to bring them to justice and make Bradford safer.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/new-team-takes-bradford-criminals-task

