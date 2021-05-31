(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 31 maggio 2021 (Northwestern University) Phosphate Elimination and Recovery Lightweight (PEARL) membrane, a porous nanocomposite substrate, selectively sequesters up to 99% of phosphate ions from polluted water. Tunable membrane will address other environmental challenges through incorporation of specific nanomaterials. New tech meets need for sustainable, scalable and cost-effective solution that works outside the lab.

