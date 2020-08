(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 (Arizona State University) A team of scientists from ASU’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute have recently published a study in Nature Communications that helps clarify the contributions to an ion channel’s temperature – dependent activation. This in turn should aid in the development of new types of non-addictive pain therapies.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/asu-nst082620.php