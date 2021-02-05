NEW SOVEREIGN TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT CRITICAL AUSTRALIAN SURVEILLANCE CAPABILITY

BAE Systems Australia has been working with Cryoclock for 18 months, testing the development of the Sapphire Clock, which will enhance the JORN Phase-6 capability through the integration of the Clock at three JORN radar sites across regional Australia.

The Sapphire Clock uses time to measure distance and is so precise that it gains or loses just one second every 40 million years.

The performance of the Sapphire Clock will improve JORN’s ability to detect objects in a wider range of air and sea conditions around Australia’s borders.