mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
Breaking News

EMPOWERING YOUTHS FUELS A BRIGHTER COMMON FUTURE

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: AVVIATO ESAME E POSTA QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UE: SISTO (FI), DIVISIONE MAGGIORANZA PLASTICA E IMBARAZZANTE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IV N. 7 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

MINACCE A SCHIFANI: MANDELLI (FI), VIOLENZA è NEGAZIONE DEMOCRAZIA

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UPDATED PUBLIC GUIDANCE FOR SECTION 232 OF THE COUNTERING AMERICA’S ADVERSARIES THROUGH…

Agenparl

NEW SERIES FROM U OF T’S CENTRE FOR ETHICS: THE ETHICS OF BLACK LIVES MATTER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

Ethics of Black Lives Matter

Join the Centre for Ethics (C4E) for the Ethics of Black Lives Matter, an interdisciplinary series of online events featuring short video takes. All events are livestreamed on the Centre for Ethics YouTube channel and later added to a YouTube playlist on an ongoing basis.

The Centre has gained over 1,000 YouTube subscribers and posted over 100 videos on various topics related to in the interdisciplinary nature of ethics. 

View the YouTube playlist of past talks

Led by Faculty of Law Professor Markus D. Dubber, C4E director, the new series features an interdisciplinary cast of contributors (law, philosophy, political science, bioethics, history, Africana studies) from various countries (Canada, US, France, Germany, UK, Holland) in different languages (English mostly, plus German and French).

With files from Arts & Science News and the Centre for Ethics 

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/new-series-u-ts-centre-ethics-ethics-black-lives-matter

Post collegati

NEW SERIES FROM U OF T’S CENTRE FOR ETHICS: THE ETHICS OF BLACK LIVES MATTER

Redazione

STREAMING ONLINE FREE OF CHARGE ON NFB.CA AND YOUTUBE AS OF JULY 13: THE FILMS FROM THE FOURTH EDITION OF THE 5 SHORTS PROJECT (PARALOEIL/NFB). DIVE INTO THE SOUNDS AND SIGHTS OF THE BAS-SAINT-LAURENT.

Redazione

IDEAL WAY TO SCREEN FOR DISEASE

Redazione

BOOK REPORT

Redazione

BAMA BUG FEST: ON THE WEB – INSECT SONGS AND SOUNDS

Redazione

BAMA BUG FEST: ON THE WEB – A COMIC BOOK EXPERT, A SCIENTIST, AND BLACK WIDOW WALKED INTO A LIVESTREAM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More