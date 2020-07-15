NEW SERIES FROM U OF T’S CENTRE FOR ETHICS: THE ETHICS OF BLACK LIVES MATTER

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

Join the Centre for Ethics (C4E) for the Ethics of Black Lives Matter, an interdisciplinary series of online events featuring short video takes. All events are livestreamed on the Centre for Ethics YouTube channel and later added to a YouTube playlist on an ongoing basis.

The Centre has gained over 1,000 YouTube subscribers and posted over 100 videos on various topics related to in the interdisciplinary nature of ethics.

Led by Faculty of Law Professor Markus D. Dubber, C4E director, the new series features an interdisciplinary cast of contributors (law, philosophy, political science, bioethics, history, Africana studies) from various countries (Canada, US, France, Germany, UK, Holland) in different languages (English mostly, plus German and French).

With files from Arts & Science News and the Centre for Ethics

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/new-series-u-ts-centre-ethics-ethics-black-lives-matter