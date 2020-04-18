sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SECOND ROUND UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: 20-24 APRIL

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGHTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

BUSINESS SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 17 APRIL 2020

CEI, MAFFEIS: LE CHIESE PRONTE A ESSERE RIABITATE NELLA FASE 2

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 17 APRIL…

17/04/2020 PACE REPRESENTATIVES WELCOME UKRAINE PRISONER EXCHANGE

HOW DOUNREAY IS RESPONDING TO CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

Agenparl

NEW ROUTE OF ASSEMBLY AND IONIC CHANNEL TRAFFIC IN CARDIAC CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (University of Barcelona) Ionic channels -integral proteins in the cell membrane- are essential in several processes such as cardiac activity, nervous transmission, cell proliferation and the regulation of blood pressure. A study which has now been published in Science Advances describes for the first time the membrane traffic and association mechanisms of the Iks cardiac currents, a flow of potassium ions through ionic channels in the cell membrane which is decisive for the right cardiovascular function.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uob-nro041720.php

Post collegati

NEW ROUTE OF ASSEMBLY AND IONIC CHANNEL TRAFFIC IN CARDIAC CELLS

Redazione

NANOPARTICLES: ACIDIC ALERT

Redazione

CO-DELIVERY OF IL-10 AND NT-3 TO ENHANCE SPINAL CORD INJURY REPAIR

Redazione

EXTINCTION OF THREATENED MARINE MEGAFAUNA WOULD LEAD TO HUGE LOSS IN FUNCTIONAL DIVERSITY

Redazione

FROM HANDS-ON TO ONLINE: HOW EDUCATION IS CONTINUING AT ALFRED STATE

Redazione

AMIR WALDMAN, ET AL.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More