NEW ROUTE OF ASSEMBLY AND IONIC CHANNEL TRAFFIC IN CARDIAC CELLS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (University of Barcelona) Ionic channels -integral proteins in the cell membrane- are essential in several processes such as cardiac activity, nervous transmission, cell proliferation and the regulation of blood pressure. A study which has now been published in Science Advances describes for the first time the membrane traffic and association mechanisms of the Iks cardiac currents, a flow of potassium ions through ionic channels in the cell membrane which is decisive for the right cardiovascular function.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uob-nro041720.php