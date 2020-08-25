NEW ROSTHERN COMMUNITY SCHOOL SET TO WELCOME STUDENTS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

The newly built Prekindergarten to Grade 12 school in Rosthern is set to begin safely welcoming students on September 8.

Today, Premier and Rosthern-Shellbrook MLA Scott Moe joined together with members of the Prairie Spirit School Division to officially open Rosthern Community School. The Government of Saskatchewan provided $26.5 million for the project.

“Rosthern School will serve our students, school staff and community members as a hub for community development and activities,” Moe said. “I could not be more proud of the work that has gone into this project to get us here today.”

The new PreK-12 school was completed on time and on budget. It replaces Rosthern Elementary School, which opened in 1968, and Rosthern High School, which opened in 1961.

“The Prairie Spirit Board of Education would like to thank the Premier and the Government of Saskatchewan for the resources to construct this beautiful learning centre in Rosthern,” Prairie Spirit School Division Board Chair Sam Dyck said. “It is our hope that the students who attend Rosthern Community School will develop positive relationships, learn to solve problems and build a sense of belonging.”

The new school is designed for 400 students, and offers a wide variety of educational and community benefits including classrooms and offices with state-of-the-art technology, an arts and cultural space which allows for the practice of smudging, a resource centre and outdoor learning spaces to enhance the learning of all students, one full-size and one separate smaller gymnasium, and welcoming common areas that will be home to Rosthern’s many community events.

Rosthern Community School is also home to a new child care facility with room for 30 children, resulting in early learning, elementary and secondary education all under one roof. This provides young families the opportunity to continue pursuing their education, job training or career opportunities.

“Rosthern Community School will be an amazing place for all students to learn,” Rosthern Community School Principal Mitch Luiten said. “Our incredible staff and students are proud to create a new school community in such a beautiful new facility.”

Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $1.9 billion toward school infrastructure projects which includes 85 major school capital projects and numerous smaller projects such as relocatable classrooms and preventative maintenance and renewal projects.

In addition, over the next two years the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $7.5 billion in infrastructure projects. This includes the $2 billion capital injection to help build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate our province’s economic recovery. More than $135 million of this stimulus package will go toward four new schools, two major renovations, and many maintenance projects for school divisions in communities across the province.

