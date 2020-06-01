lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
NEW RHETORICS FOR CONTEMPORARY LEGAL DISCOURSE

Cover

Table of Contents

Introduction: New Rhetoric’s Tattered Examples
Peter Goodrich

1. Exemplarity and the Resonance of Reasoning
Mark Antaki

2. In and ‘Out of Joint’, In and Out of the Norm: On Rhetoric and Law
Angela Condello

3. From the Norms-Facts Dichotomy to the System-Problem Connection in the Judicial Realisation of Law: Logical Deduction v. Analogical Judgment in Adjudication
Ana Margarida Simões Gaudêncio

4. Multiculturalism and Criminal Law: Between the Universal and the Particular
Leandro Santos Da Guarda

5. Cognitive Populism: A Semiotic Reading of the Dialectics Type/ Token
Massimo Leone

6. Exemplarity as Concreteness, or the Challenge of Institutionalising a Productive Circle between Past and Present, Old and New
José Manuel Aroso Linhares

7. What is Happening to the Norm? Gender as Paradigm of a Deformalised Neo-legal Positivism
Silvia Niccolai

8. Hypothetically Speaking: How to Argue about Meaning
Karen Petroski

9. Showing by Fiction: Audience of Extra-legal References in Judicial Decisions
Terezie Smejkalová

10. Law as a System of Topoi: Sources of Arguments v. Sources of Law
Anita Soboleva

Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/new-rhetorics-for-contemporary-legal-discourse-9781474450560?cc=us&lang=en

