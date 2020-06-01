NEW RHETORICS FOR CONTEMPORARY LEGAL DISCOURSE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 01 giugno 2020

Introduction: New Rhetoric’s Tattered Examples

Peter Goodrich

1. Exemplarity and the Resonance of Reasoning

Mark Antaki

2. In and ‘Out of Joint’, In and Out of the Norm: On Rhetoric and Law

Angela Condello

3. From the Norms-Facts Dichotomy to the System-Problem Connection in the Judicial Realisation of Law: Logical Deduction v. Analogical Judgment in Adjudication

Ana Margarida Simões Gaudêncio

4. Multiculturalism and Criminal Law: Between the Universal and the Particular

Leandro Santos Da Guarda

5. Cognitive Populism: A Semiotic Reading of the Dialectics Type/ Token

Massimo Leone

6. Exemplarity as Concreteness, or the Challenge of Institutionalising a Productive Circle between Past and Present, Old and New

José Manuel Aroso Linhares

7. What is Happening to the Norm? Gender as Paradigm of a Deformalised Neo-legal Positivism

Silvia Niccolai

8. Hypothetically Speaking: How to Argue about Meaning

Karen Petroski

9. Showing by Fiction: Audience of Extra-legal References in Judicial Decisions

Terezie Smejkalová

10. Law as a System of Topoi: Sources of Arguments v. Sources of Law

Anita Soboleva

Index