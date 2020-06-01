NEW RHETORICS FOR CONTEMPORARY LEGAL DISCOURSE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 01 giugno 2020
Table of Contents
Introduction: New Rhetoric’s Tattered Examples
Peter Goodrich
1. Exemplarity and the Resonance of Reasoning
Mark Antaki
2. In and ‘Out of Joint’, In and Out of the Norm: On Rhetoric and Law
Angela Condello
3. From the Norms-Facts Dichotomy to the System-Problem Connection in the Judicial Realisation of Law: Logical Deduction v. Analogical Judgment in Adjudication
Ana Margarida Simões Gaudêncio
4. Multiculturalism and Criminal Law: Between the Universal and the Particular
Leandro Santos Da Guarda
5. Cognitive Populism: A Semiotic Reading of the Dialectics Type/ Token
Massimo Leone
6. Exemplarity as Concreteness, or the Challenge of Institutionalising a Productive Circle between Past and Present, Old and New
José Manuel Aroso Linhares
7. What is Happening to the Norm? Gender as Paradigm of a Deformalised Neo-legal Positivism
Silvia Niccolai
8. Hypothetically Speaking: How to Argue about Meaning
Karen Petroski
9. Showing by Fiction: Audience of Extra-legal References in Judicial Decisions
Terezie Smejkalová
10. Law as a System of Topoi: Sources of Arguments v. Sources of Law
Anita Soboleva
Index
