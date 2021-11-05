(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.

This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/05/2021 08:19 AM EDT

The following is a guest post by Katherine Blood, Curator of Fine Prints, Prints & Photographs Division. A longer version will appear in On Paper: Journal of the Washington Print Club (Fall 2021). Like poetry, literature, and music—visual art can reflect history, society, politics, and culture in uniquely powerful ways. Artists’ prints typically exist in […]

🔊 Listen to this