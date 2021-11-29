(AGENPARL) – lun 29 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/29/2021 09:30 AM EST

The following is a guest post by Clare Feikert-Ahalt, a senior foreign law specialist at the Law Library of Congress covering the United Kingdom and several other jurisdictions. Clare has written numerous posts for In Custodia Legis, including 100 Years of “Poppy Day” in the United Kingdom; Weird Laws, or Urban Legends?; FALQs: Brexit Referendum; and The UK’s Legal Response to the London […]

🔊 Listen to this