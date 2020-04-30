NEW RECYCLING METHOD COULD MAKE POLYURETHANE SUSTAINABLE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (American Chemical Society) Polyurethanes (PUs) are used in many products, such as mattresses, insulation, footwear and construction materials. Wear and replacement of these products generates lots of waste and creates demand for new PUs, often made from toxic building blocks. A few methods have attempted to recycle PU waste, but these techniques result in lower-value products. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science a way to recycle used PU into equivalent or even higher-value items.

