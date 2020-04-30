giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
DEF 2020: AUDIZIONI PRELIMINARI

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH THE…

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO

PRIME MINISTER’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

LITHUANIA ALLOCATES FUNDS IN SUPPORT OF THE OFFICE OF THE HIGH COMMISSIONER…

REPORT: THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE SAAMI PEOPLE TO ADAPT TO CLIMATE…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ARAUJO

COVID-19, DA CDM MISURE URGENTI SU GIUSTIZIA E TUTELA DEI DATI PERSONALI

CORONAVIRUS, GOVERNO VERSO DIFFIDA ALLA CALABRIA PER APERTURE, APP IMMUNI E STRETTA…

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: QUESTA NOTTE IN AULE CAMERA E SENATO FINCHE’ GOVERNO NON…

NEW RECYCLING METHOD COULD MAKE POLYURETHANE SUSTAINABLE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (American Chemical Society) Polyurethanes (PUs) are used in many products, such as mattresses, insulation, footwear and construction materials. Wear and replacement of these products generates lots of waste and creates demand for new PUs, often made from toxic building blocks. A few methods have attempted to recycle PU waste, but these techniques result in lower-value products. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science a way to recycle used PU into equivalent or even higher-value items.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/acs-nrm042420.php

