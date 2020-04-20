lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
NEW PUBMED TO REPLACE LEGACY PUBMED IN MID-MAY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA, MARYLAND (USA) lun 20 aprile 2020

New PubMed to Replace Legacy PubMed in Mid-May. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Mar-Apr;(433):e5.

The new PubMed will become the default site on or after May 18, 2020. A new, yellow banner has been added to legacy PubMed to notify users of the timing.

Please see the New PubMed Transition FAQs for more information.

screenshot of PubMed homepage.
Figure 1: A new banner has been added to legacy PubMed to notify users of when the default site will change.

NLM will continue adding features and improving the user experience, ensuring that PubMed remains a trusted and accessible source of biomedical literature today and in the future.

For more information about the development of the new PubMed, please see:

The New PubMed Updated: Summary Display with Full Author List, Send to: Citation manager, PubMed Format, and More

Thanks for Your Feedback on the New PubMed

New Features in PubMed Labs: Email and Save Citations, Find Associated Data, and More

The New PubMed is Here

The New PubMed Updated: Homepage, User Guide, My NCBI Alerts and Collections, and More

PubMed Labs Update: Using Filters

PubMed Labs Update: Library LinkOut using Outside Tool

PubMed Labs Update: Add Citations to the Clipboard

PubMed Labs Update: Advanced Search, History, and Search Details

An Updated PubMed Is on Its Way

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/pubs/techbull/ma20/ma20_pubmed_default.html

