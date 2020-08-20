NEW PRESS RELEASES

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 agosto 2020 View online [ https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKLGO/bulletins/29afc43 ]

City council to amend school transport policy following Ombudsman investigation [ https://www.lgo.org.uk/information-centre/news/2020/aug/city-council-to-amend-school-transport-policy-following-ombudsman-investigation ]

Coventry City Council has agreed to amend the way it handles appeals about free school transport after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found its policy did not meet statutory guidelines.

We look at individual complaints about local public services and all registerable social care providers in England.

We remedy injustice and share learning from investigations to improve services. When we find a council or care provider has done something wrong, we recommend how it should put it right. We are free to use and make our decisions independently.

