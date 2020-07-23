NEW PRESS RELEASES

giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 luglio 2020

*Press release update*

Woman loses car because of failings by Merton enforcement agents [ https://www.lgo.org.uk/information-centre/news/2020/jul/woman-loses-car-because-of-failings-by-merton-enforcement-agents ]
Merton enforcement agents acting on behalf of the local council wrongly seized a womans car and her means of employment when attempting to recover a debt, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.

