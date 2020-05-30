sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
NEW POSSIBILITY OF HYDROXYAPATITES AS NOBLE-METAL-FREE CATALYST TOWARDS TOTAL DECOMPOSITION OF VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 maggio 2020

We have previously reported the effective catalytic decomposition of volatile organic compounds (VOC) using stoichiometric hydroxyapatite (HAp), making it as the most promising alternative catalyst to replace the expensive conventional noble-metal nanoparticles for VOC purification. Here we derive a catalysis mechanism by exploring HAps of variable Ca/P molar ratios (1.70, 1.67, 1.57, 1.37) for the catalytic decomposition of VOCs (ethyl acetate, isopropanol, acetone). In particular, the mechanism is discussed with respects to particle morphology, specific surface area, crystallinity, chemical structure, radical generation, in-situ VOC adsorption properties and acidic/basic sites population of HAps combined with confirmation of decomposed by-products in different VOCs. The achieved 100% total decomposition of VOCs and the initially established catalysis mechanism demonstrated in this work not only provide principle information for catalysis science and technology, but also open new possibility for the design of noble-metal-free catalyst towards environmental cleaning.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/31bgBHlkAwI/D0CY00787K

