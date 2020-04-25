NEW PLACES AT SWEDISH UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES TO MEET INCREASED NEED FOR TRANSITION IN WAKE OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), sab 25 aprile 2020

The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is increasing the number of student places. One hundred new places are already being created for summer courses this year and the number of places in the foundation year is being increased. The aim is to meet the increased need for education and transition in the labour market as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

A considerable investment in universities was presented on 30 March by Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson in connection with the major labour market package. For the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, the investment entails around SEK 14 million. One hundred new places are now being created on the summer courses, and the foundation year is being strengthened with the equivalent of 37 full-time places in autumn 2020 and 74 full-time places in 2021.

“I am delighted by this investment in higher education. The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences educates students in the key skills that are needed to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, such as securing the important supply of food,” says Minister for Rural Affairs Jennie Nilsson.

“The investment in foundation year places may also inspire more young people’s interest in – and alert them to the opportunities to study at – the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, and get an education in the sector,” says Ms Nilsson.

The effects of the COVID-19 virus are creating an increased need for education and transition in the labour market. This investment is aimed at facilitating this transition.

“We are already seeing considerably more people applying for courses in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. It is important for us to be able to meet this need through an increased number of student places across the country,” says Matilda Ernkrans, Minister for Higher Education and Research.