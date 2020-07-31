NEW PIMPAMA POLICE FACILITY TO BE FAST-TRACKED

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 31 luglio 2020

Construction of the new Pimpama police facility will be fast-tracked.

The project had originally been slated for completion by 2022.

Police Minister Mark Ryan today joined Deputy Commissioner Doug Smith to announce the $6m project was now scheduled for completion by November 2021.

“I am very pleased we have been able to bring this major project forward,” Minister Ryan said.

“It will put more people to work more quickly in the construction of what will be a state-of-the-art police facility.

“It will create construction jobs, and once complete, the facility will accommodate an increased number of police on the northern end of the Gold Coast.

“It’s the type of project we need as we implement Queensland’s plan to unite and recover from the on-going effects of the pandemic.

“Our record $2.6bn police budget is supporting important infrastructure projects like this one.

“It’s part of our significant investment in Gold Coast policing that has also seen the construction of a major policing hub at Arundel.

“We have delivered more police to the Gold Coast and there are more coming.

“The result is that there are more than 1,000 police officers permanently based on the Gold Coast,” the Minister said.

Deputy Commissioner Doug Smith said it was gratifying to be able to bring forward significant infrastructure like the police complex at Pimpama.

“It is representative of the Queensland Police Service’s objective of responding to the needs of communities right across the state.

“It reflects the growing population in Pimpama and the surrounding region.

“This $6m facility will provide for an increase in service delivery and support our overriding objective of keeping the community safe,” Deputy Commissioner Smith said.

A tender process for construction of the new Pimpama police facility will begin soon.

Media contacts

Minister Ryan’s Office: Ph: (07) 3035 8300

Police Media: Ph: (07) 3015 2444

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/31/new-pimpama-police-facility-to-be-fasttracked