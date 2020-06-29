NEW PATHWAYS FOR ENROLLING AT LA TROBE

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), lun 29 giugno 2020

The two pathways invite Year 12 students to study La Trobe subjects free and online. Their achievement in these subjects will be used to calculate ATAR-equivalence score and assess their application.

La Trobe Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students) Professor Jessica Vanderlelie said 2020 had brought extraordinary challenges to everyone in Australia, but senior secondary students had been particularly impacted.

“We want Year 12 students to continue to aim high, keep working hard and to retain their focus on achieving a good result at the end of the year,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

“We recognise that ATAR score isn’t always the best measure of student potential, and we want to give every student an opportunity to follow their passions – particularly in a year disrupted by COVID-19. Our new pathways are built on solid evidence and recognise student achievement in a way that is directly linked to what it takes to succeed at university.

“These pathways are more than an alternative way to enter La Trobe, and will provide a taste of university-style learning with tailored support along the way.”

Achieve at La Trobe allows Year 12 students to gain ATAR-equivalence by completing a single first-year La Trobe subject in July or November.

allows Year 12 students to gain ATAR-equivalence by completing a single first-year La Trobe subject in July or November. Prepare for La Trobe allows VCE, HSC and VCAL students to gain ATAR-equivalence by completing three to six micro-subjects from La Trobe’s online Tertiary Preparation Program available in July, September, November or January.

Professor Vanderlelie said in assessing each student’s application, the University will use whichever result is higher – their ATAR-equivalent score based on their La Trobe studies, or their ATAR.

“These two new pathways are part of a range of undergraduate options already on offer to help Year 12 students successfully transition to La Trobe. This includes the Aspire Early Admissions Program – which provides early offers to students with demonstrated community service – and the Regional Benefits Program, which supports regional students.”

Full details of all La Trobe undergraduate pathways and options aimed at school-leavers can be found here. New 2021 students are invited to join La Trobe’s online Open Day in August.

Media Contact: Kathryn Powley | <a | 9479 3491 | 0456 764 371

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/new-pathways-for-enrolling-at-la-trobe