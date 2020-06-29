lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

KORčOK AFTER THE MEETING WITH EU’S BARNIER: “SLOVAKIA DOES CARE THAT THE…

KORčOK WITH US AMBASSADOR ON BILATERAL AND INTERNATIONAL AGENDA

KORčOK IN KOšICE: “OPEN AND SINCERE DISCUSSION IS OUR MOST IMPORTANT INSTRUMENT…

IVAN KORčOK AT MEETINGS ORGANIZED BY SCCI ON EUROPE AND BREXIT AND…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVED AMBASSADOR OF NIGERIA

MEETING OF SENIOR OFFICIALS OF THE OECD CENTRES OF THE GOVERNMENT IN…

KORčOK ABOUT PESCO: “THE SECURITY AND DEFENCE AGENDA HAS BEEN ACQUIRING NEW…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVES AMBASSADOR MEUCCI OF THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY

KORčOK FESTIVELY OPENS THE “NATIONAL CONVENTION ON THE EUROPEAN UNION IN MACEDONIA”

SLOVAKIA HUB – WHERE INDIAN AND SLOVAK STARTUPS MET

Agenparl

NEW PATHWAYS FOR ENROLLING AT LA TROBE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), lun 29 giugno 2020

The two pathways invite Year 12 students to study La Trobe subjects free and online. Their achievement in these subjects will be used to calculate ATAR-equivalence score and assess their application.

La Trobe Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students) Professor Jessica Vanderlelie said 2020 had brought extraordinary challenges to everyone in Australia, but senior secondary students had been particularly impacted.

“We want Year 12 students to continue to aim high, keep working hard and to retain their focus on achieving a good result at the end of the year,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

“We recognise that ATAR score isn’t always the best measure of student potential, and we want to give every student an opportunity to follow their passions – particularly in a year disrupted by COVID-19. Our new pathways are built on solid evidence and recognise student achievement in a way that is directly linked to what it takes to succeed at university.

“These pathways are more than an alternative way to enter La Trobe, and will provide a taste of university-style learning with tailored support along the way.”

  • Achieve at La Trobe allows Year 12 students to gain ATAR-equivalence by completing a single first-year La Trobe subject in July or November.
  • Prepare for La Trobe allows VCE, HSC and VCAL students to gain ATAR-equivalence by completing three to six micro-subjects from La Trobe’s online Tertiary Preparation Program available in July, September, November or January.

Professor Vanderlelie said in assessing each student’s application, the University will use whichever result is higher – their ATAR-equivalent score based on their La Trobe studies, or their ATAR.

“These two new pathways are part of a range of undergraduate options already on offer to help Year 12 students successfully transition to La Trobe. This includes the Aspire Early Admissions Program – which provides early offers to students with demonstrated community service – and the Regional Benefits Program, which supports regional students.”

Full details of all La Trobe undergraduate pathways and options aimed at school-leavers can be found here. New 2021 students are invited to join La Trobe’s online Open Day in August.

Media Contact: Kathryn Powley | <a | 9479 3491 | 0456 764 371

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/new-pathways-for-enrolling-at-la-trobe

Post collegati

LA TROBE LAUNCHES SOLAR LAB

Redazione

NEW PATHWAYS FOR ENROLLING AT LA TROBE

Redazione

OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-JAZAN

Redazione

MOH: 3,272 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 5,085 RECOVERIES

Redazione

OUTBREAKS AND EPIDEMICS :BATTLING INFECTION FROM MEASLES TO CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

PALASZCZUK GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO BACK QUEENSLAND BUSINESSES AND JOBS DURING COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More