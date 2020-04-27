lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
NEW: PAPERS OF THREE U.S. PRESIDENTS ADDED ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Latest News / New Online from the Library of Congress.
Papers of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Chester Arthur and William McKinley Now Online [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-033/?loclr=ealn ]
The papers of Presidents Andrew Johnson [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/andrew-johnson-papers/about-this-collection/?loclr=ealn ], Chester Alan Arthur [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/chester-alan-arthur-papers/about-this-collection/?loclr=ealn ] and William McKinley [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/william-mckinley-papers/about-this-collection/?loclr=ealn ] have been digitized and are now available online for the first time from the Library of Congress. These papers can be accessed both at the loc.gov website and on the new LOC Collections [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-032/?loclr=ealn ] mobile app.
Click here for more information [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-033/?loclr=ealn ].
