NEW ORDERS IN MANUFACTURING FELL BY 11.8 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JUNE

Published: 10 August 2020
According to Statistics Finland, the value of
new orders in manufacturing was 11.8 per cent lower in June 2020
than twelve months earlier. During January to June, orders
decreased by 11.3 per cent from the year before. Orders have
declined continuously for six months.
Annual change in new orders in manufacturing
(original series), % (TOL2008)
In June, enterprises in all manufacturing industries received
fewer new orders than twelve months ago. In the metal industry, new
orders decreased by 8.3 per cent from the previous year. In the
chemical industry, orders declined by 11.6 per cent and in the
industry of the manufacture of paper and paper board products by
22.6 per cent from one year ago.
When interpreting these statistics, it should be borne in mind
that they typically show strong fluctuations by month. Even new
orders of substantial value are not examined over extended time
periods but for the statistical reference month only.
Change in new orders in manufacturing
6/2019– 6/2020
The index of new orders in manufacturing describes development
in the value of new orders received by enterprises for commodities
and services that are meant to be produced by establishments
located in Finland. These statistics are based on non-probability
sampling, in which the basic observation unit is an enterprise or a
kind-of-activity unit. The sample comprises monthly 400 to 450
enterprises or their kind-of-activity units. Index point figures
and annual change percentages are published monthly for four
industry categories. The time series start from January 2005 and
their base year is 2015 (2015=100). The index figures may become
slightly revised as new data accumulate and enterprises report
changes to their data. Due to supplementations, the latest 12
months are revised in the releases. A detailed description of the
statistics and the calculation method are included in the quality
description on the home page of the statistics.
