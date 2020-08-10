NEW ORDERS IN MANUFACTURING FELL BY 11.8 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JUNE

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 10 agosto 2020

Published: 10 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland, the value of

new orders in manufacturing was 11.8 per cent lower in June 2020

than twelve months earlier. During January to June, orders

decreased by 11.3 per cent from the year before. Orders have

declined continuously for six months.

Annual change in new orders in manufacturing

(original series), % (TOL2008)

In June, enterprises in all manufacturing industries received

fewer new orders than twelve months ago. In the metal industry, new

orders decreased by 8.3 per cent from the previous year. In the

chemical industry, orders declined by 11.6 per cent and in the

industry of the manufacture of paper and paper board products by

22.6 per cent from one year ago.

When interpreting these statistics, it should be borne in mind

that they typically show strong fluctuations by month. Even new

orders of substantial value are not examined over extended time

periods but for the statistical reference month only.

Change in new orders in manufacturing

6/2019– 6/2020

The index of new orders in manufacturing describes development

in the value of new orders received by enterprises for commodities

and services that are meant to be produced by establishments

located in Finland. These statistics are based on non-probability

sampling, in which the basic observation unit is an enterprise or a

kind-of-activity unit. The sample comprises monthly 400 to 450

enterprises or their kind-of-activity units. Index point figures

and annual change percentages are published monthly for four

industry categories. The time series start from January 2005 and

their base year is 2015 (2015=100). The index figures may become

slightly revised as new data accumulate and enterprises report

changes to their data. Due to supplementations, the latest 12

months are revised in the releases. A detailed description of the

statistics and the calculation method are included in the quality

description on the home page of the statistics.

Source: New orders in manufacturing 2020, June.

Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Jussi Haavisto 029 551 3341,

Maarit Mäkelä 029 551 3324, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (253.5 kB)

Tables Appendix tables Figures

Updated 10.8.2020

Referencing instructions: Statistics:

New orders in manufacturing [e-publication].

ISSN=1798-6737. June 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 10.8.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/06/teul_2020_06_2020-08-10_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/06/teul_2020_06_2020-08-10_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/06/teul_2020_06_2020-08-10_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/06/teul_2020_06_2020-08-10_tie_001_en.html