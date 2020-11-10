martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Agenparl

NEW ORDERS IN MANUFACTURING FELL BY 10.9 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN SEPTEMBER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020

Published: 10 November 2020

According to Statistics Finland, the value of
new orders in manufacturing was 10.9 per cent lower in September
2020 than twelve months earlier. During January to September,
orders decreased by 14.2 per cent from the year before. Orders have
declined continuously for nine months.

Annual change in new orders in manufacturing
(original series), % (TOL2008)

Annual change in new orders in manufacturing (original series), % (TOL2008)

Enterprises received more new orders in September than twelve
months ago in the chemical industry, where orders increased by 14.4
per cent year-on-year. In other manufacturing sub-industries orders
declined. In the industry of the manufacture of paper and paper
board products, orders declined by 12.0 per cent and in the metal
industry by 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

When interpreting these statistics, it should be borne in mind
that they typically show strong fluctuations by month. Even new
orders of substantial value are not examined over extended time
periods but for the statistical reference month only.

Change in new orders in manufacturing
9/2019– 9/2020

Change in new orders in manufacturing 9/2019– 9/2020

The index of new orders in manufacturing describes development
in the value of new orders received by enterprises for commodities
and services that are meant to be produced by establishments
located in Finland. These statistics are based on non-probability
sampling, in which the basic observation unit is an enterprise or a
kind-of-activity unit. The sample comprises monthly 400 to 450
enterprises or their kind-of-activity units. Index point figures
and annual change percentages are published monthly for four
industry categories. The time series start from January 2005 and
their base year is 2015 (2015=100). The index figures may become
slightly revised as new data accumulate and enterprises report
changes to their data. Due to supplementations, the latest 12
months are revised in the releases. A detailed description of the
statistics and the calculation method are included in the quality
description on the home page of the statistics.

Source: New orders in manufacturing 2020,
September. Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Jussi Haavisto 029 551 3341,
Maarit Mäkelä 029 551 3324, <a

Head of Department in charge: Mari
Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (253.5 kB)

Tables

Appendix tables

Figures

Updated 10.11.2020

Referencing instructions:

Statistics:
New orders in manufacturing [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-6737. September 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 10.11.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html

