NEW ORDERS IN MANUFACTURING FELL BY 10.9 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020

Published: 10 November 2020

According to Statistics Finland, the value of

new orders in manufacturing was 10.9 per cent lower in September

2020 than twelve months earlier. During January to September,

orders decreased by 14.2 per cent from the year before. Orders have

declined continuously for nine months.

Annual change in new orders in manufacturing

(original series), % (TOL2008)

Enterprises received more new orders in September than twelve

months ago in the chemical industry, where orders increased by 14.4

per cent year-on-year. In other manufacturing sub-industries orders

declined. In the industry of the manufacture of paper and paper

board products, orders declined by 12.0 per cent and in the metal

industry by 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

When interpreting these statistics, it should be borne in mind

that they typically show strong fluctuations by month. Even new

orders of substantial value are not examined over extended time

periods but for the statistical reference month only.

Change in new orders in manufacturing

9/2019– 9/2020

The index of new orders in manufacturing describes development

in the value of new orders received by enterprises for commodities

and services that are meant to be produced by establishments

located in Finland. These statistics are based on non-probability

sampling, in which the basic observation unit is an enterprise or a

kind-of-activity unit. The sample comprises monthly 400 to 450

enterprises or their kind-of-activity units. Index point figures

and annual change percentages are published monthly for four

industry categories. The time series start from January 2005 and

their base year is 2015 (2015=100). The index figures may become

slightly revised as new data accumulate and enterprises report

changes to their data. Due to supplementations, the latest 12

months are revised in the releases. A detailed description of the

statistics and the calculation method are included in the quality

description on the home page of the statistics.

Source: New orders in manufacturing 2020,

September. Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Jussi Haavisto 029 551 3341,

Maarit Mäkelä 029 551 3324, <a

Head of Department in charge: Mari

Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (253.5 kB)

Tables Appendix tables Figures

Updated 10.11.2020

Referencing instructions: Statistics:

New orders in manufacturing [e-publication].

ISSN=1798-6737. September 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 10.11.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/teul/2020/09/teul_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html