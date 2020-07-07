martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
NEW ONLINE DATA PORTAL FOR RESOURCES SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 07 luglio 2020

7 July 2020

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, Keith Pitt today announced the launch of an online data portal that provides explorers with free access to around 250 datasets collected as part of the Australian Government’s $225 million Exploring for the Future program.

From 2016 to 2020, the Geoscience Australia-led program collected data across three million square kilometres of northern Australia, including geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, hydrological mapping and stratigraphic drilling.

The new pre-competitive data collected by the program will support and de-risk resource decision making, investment and jobs creation for years to come.

Following a $100 million investment in 2016, in June 2020, the Australian Government announced it will invest an additional $125 million over four years to expand the program nationwide.

Registration is now open for a series of lunchtime webinars about the program’s highlights and outcomes from northern Australia, which will be hosted by Geoscience Australia from 14-17 July 2020.


Fonte/Source: https://www.ga.gov.au/news-events/news/latest-news/new-online-data-portal-for-resources-sector

