venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
Breaking News

INCARICHI POLITICI MAGISTRATI: ULTERIORE POSTICIPO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN COMMISSIONI 1A E 2A…

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH ON THE COMMISSION ON UNALIENABLE RIGHTS…

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH ON THE COMMISSION ON UNALIENABLE RIGHTS…

IL PAPA: GLI STATI PROTEGGANO LA FAMIGLIA E LA CHIESA LA AIUTI

JOINT OPERATION UNCOVERS COMPLEX MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME IN ROMANIA

REPUBLIC OF POLAND : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PROGRESS REPORT ON BUDGET SYSTEM REFORM–DEVELOPING…

DAL BANCO ALIMENTARE UNA NUOVA CAMPAGNA PER CHI NON HA CIBO

WHITE HOUSE, OSSERVAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP A SPIRIT OF AMERICA SHOWCASE. L’80%…

IL SUDAN SCOSSO DA TENSIONI SOCIALI E PROTESTE PER NUOVE RIFORME

JULY INFRINGEMENTS PACKAGE: KEY DECISIONS

Agenparl

NEW NANOSIZED GD–HO–SM DOPED M-TYPE STRONTIUM HEXAFERRITE FOR WATER TREATMENT APPLICATION: EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

In this paper, rare-earth doped M-type strontium hexaferrite magnetic nanoparticles SrHoxGdySmzFe(12−(x+z+y))O19 (x = y = z = 0.01) have been prepared by the sol–gel combustion method for the first time. The properties of the material were investigated using XRD, FTIR spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, SEM, UV-Vis spectroscopy, and VSM. X-ray analysis revealed that a magnetic single-phase was formed with a crystallite average size of 49 nm. FTIR spectra confirmed the formation of the structure of the hexaferrite phase. Raman analysis confirmed the formation of all crystallographic hexaferrite sites. A shift in the octahedral site frequencies and a significant shift were observed at site 12k and 2a, indicating that the doping elements occupied these sites. The SEM analysis showed that the particles were different in shape and slightly agglomerated. The EDS result confirmed the purity of the sample. The calculated band gap from the UV-Vis NIR spectroscopy spectra of the sample was 1.62 eV. The magnetic analysis of the sample material at room temperature revealed a coercivity of 5257.63 Oe, saturation magnetization of 67.72 emu g−1, remanence ratio of 0.52, a maximum magnetic energy product of 1.06 MGOe and Curie temperature of Tc = 765 K. First-principles calculations were conducted on multiple configurations of SrFe12−xXxO19 with x = 0, 0.5 and X = Sm, Gd, Ho. The site preference of each doping element was determined, and the effect of the doping on the structural, electronic, and magnetic properties of the compound was studied. The magnetic properties of this rare earth (Gd, Ho, Sm) doped strontium hexaferrite indicated that this compound could be used in both permanent magnets and water treatment application.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/xKfw1vH2_fM/D0RA04722H

Post collegati

SES-REG–05990 – LAURENCE R HUNT – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06007 – VALKYRIE BROADCASTING, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

NEW NANOSIZED GD–HO–SM DOPED M-TYPE STRONTIUM HEXAFERRITE FOR WATER TREATMENT APPLICATION: EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE–FLUORESCENCE RELATIONSHIPS AND DENSITY FUNCTIONAL THEORY STUDIES OF NOVEL NAPHTHALIMIDE–PIPERAZINE–PYRIDINE-BASED POLYSTYRENE SENSORS FOR HG(II) DETECTION

Redazione

HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY DRIVEN BY THE UNUSUAL PHONON RELAXATION TIME PLATFORM IN 2D MONOLAYER BORON ARSENIDE

Redazione

FER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More