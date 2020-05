(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 31 maggio 2020 Researchers have developed a synthetic molecule that selectively controls the physiological rewards of cocaine in mice. It also may represent a new class of small-molecule drugs that are more specific and have fewer side effects. The molecule selectively activates beta-arrestin without activating the G protein, making its signal to the cell much more specific.

