lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

INFRASOUND DOES NOT EXPLAIN THE SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH WIND POWER – FINAL…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 22, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 22, 2020

NEW CROSS-GOVERNMENT WORKING GROUP LAUNCHED TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES FACED BY WINDRUSH GENERATION…

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: FAVORIRE PAGAMENTI DIGITALI, RIDURRE GAP PRODUTTIVO CON ALTRI PAESI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: IN SETTIMANA INCONTRO CON OPPOSIZIONI, SOLO 6% DONNE MANAGER,…

USA, IL PRIMO RADUNO DI CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE DI TRUMP A TULSA, BIDEN…

GOVERNO, LEGA: CONTE INVITA SEPARATAMENTE CENTRODESTRA? CI PRESENTEREMO INSIEME, NOI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: REINVENTARE NON SOLO RIFORMARE IL PAESE

CORONAVIRUS, CERIMONIA DI RINGRAZIAMENTO DEI MEDICI E INFERMIERI DELLA TASK FORCE DELLA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NEW MOBILE POLICE BEAT FOR BUDERIM

NEW MOBILE POLICE BEAT FOR BUDERIM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The Queensland Police Service is planning to establish a new, mobile police beat that will service the Buderim community.

This new initiative will mean that local police are more visible, more often, in their local communities.

The planned mobile police van will be out and about across the community, ready to swiftly respond to community needs.

It means the community will see police more often on active patrols in and around Buderim, which is a win for community safety.

From their mobile police beat, police will be able to take crime reports, victim statements, conduct field interviews and boost safety with a more visible policing presence. 

The Queensland Police Service says mobile police beats are the way of the future, delivering a highly visible police presence with police able to respond when they are needed, where they are needed.

Police Minister Mark Ryan welcomed the willingness of police to always look for new ways to better serve local communities.

“As the Queensland Police Service says, these new, mobile police beats are the future.

“This is yet another example of the innovative thinking that Queensland’s world-class police service brings to bear on matters of community safety.

“There is a lot happening on the Sunshine Coast, with a new police facility nearing completion at Coolum and major work on a new facility at Nambour commencing soon.

“I have seen mobile police beats in operation and the advantages they offer.

“These mobile police vans take police to the community and it does mean that people in local communities will see more police, more often.

“This initiative is a hallmark of the modern, agile, proactive service that police in Queensland provide.

“I commend Commissioner Carroll and her senior staff for their forward thinking,” the Minister said.

Ends

Media contacts

Minister Ryan’s Office: Ph: (07) 3035 8300

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/22/new-mobile-police-beat-for-buderim

Post collegati

NEW MOBILE POLICE BEAT FOR BUDERIM

Redazione

MAJOR LOGAN HOSPITAL EXPANSION TENDERS RELEASED

Redazione

GUIDANCE: NOTICES UNDER THE LAND REGISTRATION RULES 2003

Redazione

TRAVEL DECREASED REMARKABLY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Redazione

BRUSSELS FORUM 2020 // DEFENDING THE NEW NORMAL: SECURITY AFTER THE CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

BUILDING BOOST FOR REGIONAL HOME OWNERS AND BUILDERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More